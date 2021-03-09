The Cowbell Independence Day Anniversary Debate climaxed, Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School wins ultimate prize

Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School won Independence Anniversary SHS debate competition

The Ghana Education service in partnership with Cowbell has organized the finale of the ongoing Independence Anniversary SHS debate competition.

The event which was held in the assembly hall of the Presbyterian Boys senior high school Legon, forms part of activities by GES to mark the 64th Independence Anniversary celebration in the country.



Yaa Asantewaa Senior school emerged as the ultimate prizewinner for the competition after a sterling display of adroitness on the motion for the debate (universal testing for COVID-19 is necessary).



They narrowly beat OLA girls in what can be described as a charged debate atmosphere with thousands of Ghanaians watching the live broadcast of the event in their homes.



In his welcome address, Deputy Director General at GES, Mr. Anthony Boateng expressed his excitement about the competition and further reiterated the timeliness and relevance of the topic for the debate which is “universal testing for COVID-19 is necessary”.



He further congratulated contestants of both schools for making it to the finale of the nationwide tournament. Mr. Boateng also took the opportunity to encourage all the students to pursue their dreams, “I personally believe that every young person has a dream which must be fulfilled, but the dream can only be achieved if we worked at it.



Let us together mobilize our God-given talents now to ensure that the potential asset and benefits are realized for the good of Ghana and Africa at large” he said.

Dairy Category lead for Promasidor (producers of Cowbell), Mr. Joseph Ashong, explained that the competition falls with the commitment of Cowbell to support educational development of the Ghanaian child. “I will like to assure GES and our students that Cowbell is here to stay, and we will continue to invest in this project.



We will also like to encourage all students to devote part of their leisure time to reading and researching in order to become a well-informed debater.



The competition was adjudicated by a renowned political scientist who is also the Chief Director, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darko as well two lectures from the department of adult education, University of Ghana.



At the end of the heated debate, the winning school, Yaa Asantewaa SHS took home a cash prize of GHs4,000, a laptop for all 4 contestants, hampers, and products from Cowbell.





Source: Cowbell / GES