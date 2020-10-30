The Fair Justice Initiative (FJI) hosts first fundraiser and documentary premiere

Participants in a group photo after the event

Source: Justice Fair Initiative

“Worlds Apart”, FJI’s prison-reform focused documentary, was lauded at the organization’s first fundraiser.

Last night - October 29th, 2020, the Fair Justice Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, held its first charity soiree where they premiered their documentary entitled “Worlds Apart”. The aim of the event was to highlight Ghana’s imprisoned women and appreciate them as people with identities more complex than their incarcerated status.



“Worlds Apart” was both informative and emotional as it illustrated Ghana's dismissal of mental health struggles and the ways in which such neglect can lead to eventual imprisonment. In addition to premiering the documentary, the Fair Justice Initiative raised money to put towards their various programmes that administer support to both imprisoned and formerly imprisoned women.



There were many notable guests in attendance, from Justices of the Supreme Court to members of the Diplomatic Corps. Director for Public Prosecutions, Mrs. Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, who was the guest of honour, spoke on behalf of the organisation and its greater cause.



Perhaps, the night’s most heart-warming guests were two former Nsawam Prison detainees who not only attended the event but shared their personal stories with attendees. They provided profound insight concerning the impact the Fair Justice Initiative has on the lives of incarcerated women.



It is evident that the organisation has thoroughly committed to its mission to combat discrimination against current and former inmates, ensure equal access to effective legal representation, and improve the conditions of confinement in Ghanaian prisons. The Fair Justice Initiative recognizes that lack of funds and legal knowledge is a significant barrier in the fight for justice and consistently provides pro bono legal services in an effort to dismantle that barrier.



In fact, the organisation has a hotline specifically for those in need of pro bono legal aid services [+233 (0) 59 454 2370]. Through mental health counselling, millinery skills courses, the sponsoring of inmates’ medical needs and the frequent delivery of care packages; the Fair Justice Initiative is not only determined to improve the quality of life for incarcerated people whilst in prison but is also working diligently to ensure that their reintegration into society is successful.

As stated by Sarah Femi Adetola, Founder and Executive Director of the Fair Justice Initiative, “I believe we are still only at the beginning of our journey to promote and facilitate meaningful impact throughout the nation. Hopefully, tonight serves as a significant step in that direction.” And that it was. The Fair Justice Initiative has accomplished quite a bit in its young life and last night was no exception.



FJI Contact Details:



? Number: +233 (0) 55 874 2889



? Email: info@fairjusticegh.com



? Hotline Number: +233 (0) 59 454 2370

