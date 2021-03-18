The Galaxy A5, A72 make innovation accessible to all

Galaxy A5 and A72

The new Samsung Galaxy A series enables everyone to experience awesome technology at a price that suits their needs

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72, making powerful innovation accessible to everyone. The latest Samsung Galaxy A series lets you communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera, immerse yourself in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display, and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Galaxy foundation features including water resistance and a long-lasting battery. The Galaxy A series will also expand your mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag, and Galaxy Tab.



“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratise Galaxy innovations for everyone,” said Dudu Mokholo, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Central Africa. “The Galaxy A52 and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at a reasonable price.”



Create, communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera



Samsung has set the bar high for camera quality, and the Galaxy A52 and A72 are no different. By making exciting camera innovations available for the new Galaxy A series, you can enjoy more fun and versatile photos and videos.



Versatile Camera Experience – Shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos with ease thanks to a versatile quad camera with 64MP high-resolution. Instantly turn your favourite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap. Scene Optimizer uses AI to shoot with optimal settings for 30 categories of images and backgrounds such as food, landscapes, and pets.



Stable day or night – Whether filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, Optical image stabilisation (OIS) ensures pictures and videos come out sharp and steady. No need to miss an important moment anymore because of low lighting. Night mode uses multi-frame processing, resulting in a bright and crisp image even in the dark.



Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag, and Galaxy Tab sold separately.



Fun content capture – Add style and unique flair to content using AR Emoji and My Filter. Additionally, you can now apply AR Lenses from Snapchat with Fun Mode when snapping content from the native camera app.



See and be seen with an awesome display and refined design

Samsung enhances experiences and style with a vivid display and sophisticated design to fit and reflect your life.



Brighter and Smoother – Enjoy your favourite show on Samsung’s beloved Super AMOLED display. Now with 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 and A72, the scrolling experience is even smoother. Keep watching and scrolling social media posts even when outside thanks to an increased 800nits luminance.



Comfortable viewing experience – The display is also ‘Eye Care’ certified, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield’.



Refined design – The new Galaxy A series features a refreshed design that is simple yet purposeful with a soft-edge design and minimal camera housing.



Expand your experiences thanks to the power of the awesome Galaxy ecosystem



The new Galaxy A series experience is enhanced by the seamless connections and new opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.



Stay organised and connected – SmartThings connects to and controls thousands of devices in a smart home environment right from the Galaxy A series—including wearables, tablets, PCs and TVs. Additionally, SmartThings Find locates your paired devices with more intuitive and detailed directions, and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locators can find non-connected devices or belongings by attaching it to what matters most. So you can connect and control thousands of devices from your Galaxy A series.



Enjoy music together without hassle – Whether participating in a joint workout at home or catching up on the latest podcast with friends, connect and listen to music together. Music Share simply syncs a phone with a friend’s device to share music without speaker pairing. Also, pair phones with two sets of Galaxy Buds devices and listen together with Buds Together.



Connect and share with ease – Quick Share lets you easily send pictures and videos without size limitation to nearby Galaxy devices so you can get quick approval before posting a group selfie. With Private Share, you can change your mind whom to share with, or revoke the photos and videos even after sharing with just one tap.

Availability may vary by markets and carriers.



SGS, the world's leading certification company, awarded Galaxy A series’ display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to reduce the blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com.



Eye Comfort Shield is ‘off’ by default, and must be turned on in Settings.



Galaxy SmartTag sold separately.



Private Share enables more secure sharing with blockchain-based encryption technology and works between Galaxy smartphones with Android P or later. App download required to send/receive Private Share link. After sharing, senders can revoke the files from receivers.



Expect more and get more with awesome Galaxy foundation



The new Galaxy A series comes with the Galaxy essentials that all Galaxy users deserve to have.



Peace of mind – Take chances and get messy without worry as the Galaxy A52 and A72 are water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating. By adding Samsung Care+, you can plan for the unexpected with instant support and guaranteed coverage for damages. Protect the things that matter with built-in Samsung Knox—Samsung’s defence-grade security system that safeguards personal information and data in real-time.



Two-day battery – Capture, create, and consume without slowing down with a large battery capacity that lasts two days with A52’s 4,500mAh and A72’s 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Enjoy premium essentials – The Galaxy A52 and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers and external memory up to 1TB. Enhance the stereo speakers experience with Dolby Atmos for a rich soundscape filled with up-levelled depth and detail. Also, the redesigned One UI 3 helps enable more intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speed, reducing distractions and highlighting important information.



Support sustainability – Samsung regularly evaluates products, packaging and operations to discover new ways to improve our efforts to promote sustainability. The Galaxy A52 and A72 uses pulp mould and paper to minimise unused space and material use for the packaging.



Software updates – Samsung always aims to provide Galaxy users with an up –to-date mobile OS, and this is now expanded to the A series. The Galaxy A52 and A72 will support software upgrades for three generations, and regular security updates for a minimum of four years.



Availability



The new Galaxy A Series will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White



Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are rated as IP67. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach, pool use and soapy water. In case you spill liquids containing sugar on the phone, please rinse the device in clean, stagnant water while clicking keys. Safe against low water pressure only. High water pressure such as running tap water or shower may damage the device.



Samsung Care+ is available in 34 countries. Coverage may vary by country and deductibles may apply. For more information, visit [https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/]



Availability varies by device.



Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user Independently assessed by Strategy Analytics between 2021.01.20-01.31 in UK with pre-release versions of SM-A725, SM-A525, SM-A526, SM-A325, SM-A326 under default setting using LTE. Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors.

The Galaxy A52 LTE has a 4,500mAh battery, and the Galaxy A72 has a 5,000mAh battery.



SD Card sold separately.



One UI 3.1



These materials are PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification), SFI (Sustainable Forestry Initiative) and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified.



*After the initial phone release. Availability of security updates may vary by device and market. The lists of security update models are subject to change and will be reviewed on a periodic basis. For further details, please refer to Samsung Mobile “Security Updates” https://security.samsungmobile.com/workScope.smsb



Available colours may vary by country.



