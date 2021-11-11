The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo 2nd Virtual Edition is almost here!

Source: Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo

The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GPLE), returns for its fifth year and second virtual edition, this Saturday 13th November 2021.

This year's theme is ‘How to invest safely in Ghana’.



The expo platform serves as a resource tool for attendees to obtain factual information, meet leading real estate professionals, industry professionals to facilitate and make informed investment choices.



The theme resonates with Co-Founders Anna & Victoria Agyekum who’s ethos is for buyers to be tooled with indispensable information before investing.



The GPLE will provide a quality virtual experience where you will be able to watch live presentations, interact in live Q&A sessions and meet exhibitors in their virtual booths.



Highlights of the expo include keynote and industry speakers, providing indispensable information covering topics on residential real estate options, legal technicalities, finance, banking, and estate planning.



Most importantly the Expo serves as the perfect platform for attendees to feel assured about their international real estate purchase is secure.

Registration is free, just click Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo 2021 5th Year & 2nd Virtual Edition - Nov 13 or visit www.ghanapropertyexpo.com



The virtual expo opens with a Keynote speaker, Mr. Papa EKow Bartels, Trade & Investment Minister (Ghana High Commission UK).



The expo features industry expert speakers, Q&A sessions, and networking throughout the day.



Confirmed speakers include:



•Real Estate Speaker, Fuseina Abu, Managing Director at Goldkey Properties,



•Diaspora mortgages & Banking Speaker, Wendy Nelly Sarpong, Head Executive at Stanbic Bank Ghana,

•Real Estate Speaker, Speaker Ewurabena Bray, Sales Manager at Devtraco,



•FSB Law Consult, Francisca Serwaa Boateng, Esq,



•Real Estate Speaker, Hannah Assibey, Head of Sales and Customer Service at



Clifton Homes,



•Estate Agent & Property Management Speaker, Abraham Kofi Sam, Head of Sales &



Marketing at Mobus Properties,

•Real estate development & Management Speaker, Michael Kyei-Ayensu, Founder & MD



of Jacob West,



•Wills & Estate planning Speaker, Vanessa Blyth Peace CEO of mind services.



With thanks to Lead sponsor, Goldkey Properties Limited and Silver sponsor, Stanbic Bank Ghana, and Bronze sponsor, Devtraco Plus who will ensure this year's expo is one not to be missed.



Pre Expo virtual cocktail takes place on Friday 12th November to celebrate 5 years of GPLE and 2nd Virtual edition. This will be live-streamed from 7:00 pm via the Ghana Expo Instagram page and via On Point Property TV YouTube page.



We look forward to connecting with you virtually on the day.

Watch the advert below:



