The Ghanaian Farmer Tourism Club Agric Exchange Program officially launched

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto with Ms Manye, and others

Source: Sefakor Fekpe, Contributor

Count On Crops Hub in partnership with Adansi Travels and RwandAir have launched The Ghanaian Farmer Tourism Club Agric Exchange Program

The visit which is scheduled in November and December in both countries respectively is jointly put together by Count on Crops Hub, an innovative agric organization, Adansi Travels and RwandAir with support from agricultural ministries from Ghana and the host countries.



Speaking at the event in Accra, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto encouraged farmers in Ghana to value agriculture as a sector that can change their lives and Ghana’s economic fortunes.



“Eco-tourism is to polish up the image of agriculture and that is of great significance. Now wealth is coming into agriculture and shouldn’t sit back like the olden days when we were poor. Now wealth is coming in and we have to enjoy it by travelling to see other works and you also have the opportunity to see other linkages,” the Minister stated.



Dr Afriyie Akoto also indicated that local farmers should take advantage of the African Free Trade Area to grow their businesses. “Now we have the African Free Trade Area; learn from them when and then exchange with what you are going to enrich ourselves established businesses with them, exchange your businesses and so on and so forth. So you can get the opportunity to relax that taking 10 days off as you’re enjoying the benefits of your harvest.”



The Minister of Food And Agriculture used the opportunity to appeal to other Airlines in different countries to come on board.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Count on Crops Hub, Ms Enyonam Manye the agric-exchange program to Rwanda and South Africa would provide farmers with international experience in the areas of best practices in growing crops, expansion, and value addition among others.



While Sub-Saharan Africa experienced the highest rate of population growth worldwide, it also had very limited agricultural resources reducing its ability to feed itself.



Sharing her own experience after touring some farms in Rwanda recently, Ms Manye stated that participation in the exchange programme in the agricultural sector was very minimal or non-existent, thus reducing international perspectives on the development of innovative technologies to boost productivity.



‘In the national interest and in the interest of global food security, it is important to create and strengthen partnerships between institutions in the United States and Ghana.’



She said the upcoming exchange study visit is aimed at consolidating the gains made through previous programmes and would provide continuing opportunities for students and practitioners from both countries in international agriculture.

She added that the essential experience will consist of a one-week visit by farmers from Ghana to selected innovative farms in Rwanda and South Africa.



The farmers would have the opportunity to interact with state officials, small businesses in agribusiness, farm and livestock operations and rural communities.



The overall goal of the programme is that the beneficiaries of this initiative are expected to gain an understanding of innovative agribusiness and general agricultural practices and also build their collaborative capacities



Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Adansi Travels, Gideon Asare have advised Ghanaian farmers to formalise their businesses by registering them and opening an official bank account in order to benefit from numerous opportunities to grow their businesses.