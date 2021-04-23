The International Facility Management Association - Ghana Chapter trains 14 new facility professionals

Some of the tarinees in a group photo

Source: International Facility Management Association

The training, which took place at Akosombo over the week forms part of IFMA- Ghana's mission to augment the country's manpower need in the industry.

In contrast to popular opinion that "Ghana lacks maintenance culture" the president of the Ghana Chapter of IFMA, Mr. Sampson Opare-Agyeman has held that Ghana does not lack maintenance culture rather the right training. " I always hear people say we lack maintenance culture, if you ask me I will tell you we do not lack maintenance culture, what we lack is the training of facility management professionals" he said.



The 14 facility management professionals spread across notable institutions including British High Commission, Stanbic Bank, Broll, KPMG, Ghana Gas, KMA, UPSA and SIC Insurance company limited. Currently, the country boasts of only 63 Facility Management Professionals. A situation which is in sharp contrast to countries like Dubai, Canada and America.



Research has shown that facility managers contribute 60% value to an organization's productivity. Which is a more reason why organizations in Ghana must invest into training of their facility management staff.

Government facilities like the Independence square, stadia and the Airports will be nothing to write home about in the absence of Facilities managers.



Speaking at the training, the participants expressed their delight and assured they were going to live up to the billing.



"The training was very insightful, and the facilitator explained things to our understanding. For me, it is a delight to be here and I am going back to put whatever I have learnt into practice" one of the participants noted.