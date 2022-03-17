The Mastercard Foundation seeks partners to support agriculture

Logo of the MasterCard Foundation | File photo

Source: GNA

The Mastercard Foundation is seeking to collaborate with prospective partners in bridging access to inclusive financial services for the Agriculture and Agric-adjacent sectors.

The partnership is to unlock work opportunities for young Ghanaian women and men.



A statement issued in Accra by the Foundation, said the organisation was seeking partnership in four key areas central to the delivery of its Young



Africa Works strategy in Ghana.



The areas are: Access to capital to develop and implement innovative financial solutions for smallholder farmers, women-owned and youth-led agribusinesses, and to build the resilience of at risk and vulnerable people in the agriculture and adjacent value chains.



It said this would include rural women; technical assistance and capacity building through the implementation of structured interventions, including business education, mentorship, and role modelling, build the capacity of young women and men in the sector.

Other focus areas to include are financial literacy, access to finance, digital literacy, among others.



The statement said the intervention would also seek to strengthen local cooperative groups to support women and youth; access to market through the development of structured systems, disseminate information about prices and market opportunities, and create virtual and physical marketplaces where producers and off takers could connect and ecosystem development to increase access to financial services to low-income individuals, households and small businesses can access and use appropriate financial services.



Agriculture contributes more than one-fifth of Ghana’s GDP (Gross Domestic Products) and over 30 percent of total foreign export earnings. The sector employs almost 54 percent of households and is the main source of livelihood for the majority of the country’s poorest households. Youth aged 15-35 years make up almost 30 percent of persons engaged in the agriculture sector.



The Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy in Ghana seeks to enable three million young Ghanaian women and men to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030 by deepening efforts and investment in the agriculture and adjacent sectors using a value chain and market system development approach.