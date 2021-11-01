The Mulberry wins best residential development Ghana, best architectural multiple residence Ghana

The Mulberry

Source: Magnolia Realty

Magnolia Realty in partnership with Chrome Developers has been honored at the Africa & Arabia Property Awards 2021/2022, for their project The Mulberry, a collection of 37 homes in Cantonments.

The African Property Awards is a novelty awards scheme that celebrates the highest level of achievement by companies in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.



The Mulberry competed against the best property professionals across the Africa and Arabia regions in the most acclaimed industry award throughout the region, to be recognized as the Best Residential Development in Ghana and the Best Architectural Multiple Residence in Ghana

The Africa & Arabia Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts. Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.



The judging panel is chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best, and Lord Waverley, members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament. The Africa & Arabia Property Awards are the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognized program throughout the regions.