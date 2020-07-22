Press Releases

The National Lottery authority introduces GH¢25,000 Daywa weekly raffle

Raffle starts 24th July, first draw 30th July

The National Lottery Authority together with Luckweb Ghana, have launched a Raffle dubbed Daywa Weekly Raffle where players get to win 25,000ghs every week starting from 24th July 2020.

In our quest to enrich Ghanaians and our commitment to National Development, the weekly raffle is one of the many innovative approaches to create excitement for Ghanaians.



What makes it more exciting is that players have a double chance of winning both the daily growing Jackpot of GHC 100,000 and the weekly raffle prize of GHC25,000, as their second chance. Each 2Ghs that the player has staked on Daywa 5/39 during an entire week automatically qualifies him for one Raffle entry. I.e. if a player has staked a total of 20 Ghs, he will have 10 raffle entries.



The steps to participate in the Raffle is very easy:



1.Purchase a minimum of GHC 2 Daywa 5/39 tickets on USSD short code *446# or via daywa-nla.com. You can also play via the Daywa App which can only be downloaded on the Daywa website.



2. Select 5 numbers from 1-39 or choose the random or combo option



3.Every GHC 2 ticket you buy gives you one entry into the Daily Growing Jackpot Draw of GHC 100,000 and the Weekly Raffle of GHC 25,000. The more you play, the more you multiply your chances of winning both daily prizes or the Weekly raffle.

4.Participation in the Weekly Raffle is automatic for each and every ticket played during the entire week. Currently the Raffle option is only available for USSD, Online and Mobile App tickets, but is to be extended in the future to paper tickets sold by LMCs.



5. One player gets to win 25,000 every week! The draw for the weekly Raffle is held via a certified Randomized Number Generator (RNG) every Friday and supervised by the NLA Draw Committee.



The Marketing Manager of LuckWeb Ghana, Marita Ofori reiterated that the Weekly Raffle is part of the many exciting and innovative packages to be rolled out as promised to Ghanaians during the launch of Daywa 5/39 and also urged players to visit www.daywa-nla.com to experience our world of games.



“We are very proud to be at the forefront of NLA’s incessant initiatives to make Ghana the African reference for anything lottery”, she added.



Luckweb Ghana is part of the Tenlot Group, an international lottery operator well known for its social contribution.

Source: Luckweb Ghana

