The ROC FACTAH presents 'The Renaissance Journey'

ROC Factory has launched

Donnaray Roc phenomenal voyage to the motherland, GHANA!

ROC Factory has launched "The Renaissance Journey"; An initiative in conjunction with Ghana’s Ministry Tourism, Arts, and Culture. ROC Factory is an Award-Winning Grassroots Renaissance; Redefining Cultural Xchange Collective, Consulting and Edutainment Hub. An invaluable link between Africa and the global markets.



ROC Factory is ensuring the creation of Ghana’s identity to export and improve the Creative Arts Economy by means of creating and opening income streams for enhanced foreign exchange revenues.



The inaugural season of "THE ROC FACTAH" "The Renaissance Journey" a series that will explore and export the finest treasures of the Ghanaian lifestyle, music, fashion, and the finest taste has already taken off with visits to some notable tourist destinations in Ghana.



Donnaray Roc will navigate Ghana as she compares the similarities, differences to that of the Jamaican culture harmonizing both vibes while providing ultimate African branding access into the diaspora.

"The ROC FACTAH SERIES" “The Renaissance Journey" is to export the purity of the Ghanaian culture that will help to magnify brands in Ghana providing that much-needed access into the diaspora.



