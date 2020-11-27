The Royal Senchi, others given global recognition for service exellence

Bird-eye view of Royal Senchi

The Royal Senchi Hotel has been named the 2020 best luxury riverside hotel in Africa at the 14th annual World Luxury Hotel Awards.

The indigenous Ghanaian brand and three chained-brand hotels in the country were selected from a pool of world-class hotels and resorts in Africa nominated for the recognition.



The World Luxury Hotel Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers, and industry players alike. Over 300,000 international travellers voted during a four-week period to select the winners.



Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman commended the hotels for the achievement, saying he foresaw even greater feats in the near future.



He said the Hotel had particularly been consistent in pushing the 'Ghana brand' through its unique homegrown attractions and offerings tailored for local and international guests alike.



“The Royal Senchi Hotel is not only a beautiful accommodation facility but also, a business that’s promoting the Ghana brand through its attractions and offerings,” he noted.



For his part, the Head of Sales and Marketing of the Royal Senchi Hotel, Mr Emmanuel Mensah said the recognition came with the noble duty to keep meeting the expectations of customers from all walks of life.

“As a country we need to capitalise on what we are globally heralded for, which is our time-honoured hospitality,” he observed, adding “there needs to be a national effort to rapidly grow the sector at a quickened and purposeful pace.”



He said given the necessary fillip, the industry could become one of the best in Africa and the world, and pull with it other sectors of the economy.



Mr. Mensah said as a hotel, the Royal Senchi would continue to celebrate Ghana by representing its diverse culture and tradition in the delivery of world-class hospitality service.



General Manager of the hotel, Mr. Gerard Schraven said in spite of the adverse effect of COVID -19 on travel and tourism, a full recovery of the sector was in sight, stressing the need for active local patronage of the domestic hospitality industry.



According to Schraven, the country’s economy would once again see the full contribution of the hospitality industry, if the sector maintained the trend of progress being experienced since the resumption of business after lockdown.

