The Vice President should be careful about his data - Economist warns

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Facts stated by Bawumia are credible

Bawumia speaks on the state of the economy



Cedi more stable under Akufo-Addo than Mahama



Economist, Professor Osei Assigbey has stated that Vice President Dr. Bawumia should be cautious of the data he puts out since it could cause reputational damage if they are found to be false.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, the economist stated that the market uses information and data it is very important that data churned out is credible.

“My key issue is whether the information we put out is credible or not. Information travels and travels very fast, really doesn’t matter where it was made, so long as it is being made by a credible person or a person of a certain stature in the society, the market will launch on it and so if the Vice president goes out there, even if he is standing on a political platform, and makes a statement that cannot be verified or that are far from the truth the market will react.”



You may deceive the market within a short period of time, but over time if the truth starts coming out the market will react and that will cause you emotional damage”, he added.



Vice President, Dr. Bawumia in a public lecture on April 7, 2022, made several claims about the state of the economy.



According to him, the country under the current administration is performing better than the erstwhile Mahama administration.