The best just got better: Introducing Samsung’s QLED TV range

Samsung’s QLED TV

Source: Samsung

In 2019, the Samsung QLED TV range received universal praise for its innovative display quality, sound, design and numerous pioneering features. This year Samsung added a welcome twist to an incredible story. With the QLED range, the best just got better.

You can now turn the ordinary into the extraordinary with immersive sound, endless detail, minimalist design and unrivalled technology. This is Samsung’s most complete television ever. This is no surprise coming from the brand leading the way across the world and acclaimed by experts.



“Our goal is to continue Samsung’s unparalleled legacy of providing leading TV viewing experiences by combining the advantages of our next-generation displays with AI technologies, immersive technologies and breath-taking sound quality - a personalised journey that turns a TV into a series of incredible adventures,” said Lucas Lee, Managing Director at Samsung Ghana.



Any great movie has an equally great trailer. Below are the highlights that showcase the greatest QLED in show-stopping action:



1.Long-lasting, burn-in free picture quality with brightest and most vibrant colours



2.Brightest colour and true details with anti-reflection at night or day for Movies, Sport and Gaming



3.Rich surround sound with 6 speakers firing from top, bottom and sides

4.Sleek and elegant design, which creates an immersive cinematic experience



This is a TV that will change your expectations of what a TV can do



QLED offers an unparalleled visual and auditory adventure from the comfort of your living room. Available in 4K or 8K and from 43" to 85”", the QLED series was designed with options to fit any space and budget. It’s simply a matter of choosing your viewing pleasure:



1.QLED 4K features stunning scenes with 8 million pixels – that’s four times the pixels of Full HD



2.QLED 8K offers unreal clarity with 33 million pixels – that’s 16 times the pixels of Full HD



Experience jaw-dropping detail and resolution - Real 8K resolution with Quantum Processor 8K

With QLED’s brightest and vibrant colours, you can choose to watch everything in 8K by advanced AI upscaling. Feel the power of every frame with 33 million pixels and a resolution four times that of 4K. Quantum Processor 8K ensures you always have 8K, no matter the source quality of the original content.



Get even closer to the action with dynamic sound that tracks the story



We all know that action movies with amazing sound arrangements provide the most realistic experiences when experienced at movie theaters. So how can this realism be recreated in the home? Samsung’s sound developers came up with Object Tracking Sound+ technology, in which sound follows movement on screen through six speakers built into the TV.



Thanks to this technology, a video’s audio follows the action on-screen in real time. When a car moves from the left to the right-hand side of the screen, so will the sound it makes; and when a heavy object drops from the top to the bottom of the screen, so will the audio. Doesn’t that sound good.



Experience maximum picture, minimum distraction - Infinity Screen



You can now push your viewing experience to the limit with a nearly-invisible bezel. In the flagship Q950TS-series, black edges are shrunk to almost nothing, and an ultra-slim frame removes any distractions so you can get a more immersive viewing experience.

Explore the magic of Infinity Screen², a truly bezel-free design that removes any distractions for the most immersive TV experience.



Be the star of the show



QLED Smart TVs, powered by Tizen, makes it easier to find the content you love with personalised recommendations. It’s time to discover TV designed just for you. Want to watch what's on your TV and your smartphone on the same screen? With MultiView, you can.



Whether it's live stats for sports or cheat videos for games, simply connect your phone and dual-screen like never before. To make sure you’re always in control, the TV is powerfully integrated and simple to use. The Samsung TV also comes with a brand-new feature for mirroring your phone’s screen.



Tap view feature allows the phone’s screen to be displayed on your TV so you can enlarge photos, show friends a video, or maximize a spreadsheet for easier viewing. Set up Tap view in the SmartThings app and on your TV to start transferring your phone’s screen with a simple touch.



Take Control

Ultimately, QLED puts the power in your hands. With the Samsung OneRemote you have effortless access and control. Devices that are automatically recognised by QLED can be easily controlled—no need for separate remote controls. But the power doesn’t stop there.



You can also do amazing things through Samsung's Intelligent virtual assistant – Bixby. You can ask Bixby for show recommendations, make quick title searches or control connected devices. Bixby knows what you like and makes sure you don't miss out by suggesting shows you're interested in but might not be watching at the moment.



And because we live in a connected world, you’ll enjoy your SmartThings Dashboard, where you can put all of your connected devices on one screen. Simply set up the QLED SmartThings Dashboard to receive notifications as well as monitor and control your other smart home devices. With all this digital magic you’ll start to feel like anything is possible.



This year, Samsung has created truly unrivaled flagship TVs that give new meanings to picture perfection. With the Samsung QLED, the best just got better.



