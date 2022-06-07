1
‘The cathedral money is theft from the public purse’ – Isaac Adongo alleges

Isaac Adongo121212 Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government reportedly released GH¢25 million for National Cathedral project

Minority bemoans decision to fund cathedral project despite economic hardship

Ghanaians ask government to prioritise other needs over building of Cathedral

The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has accused government of 'stealing from the public purse' to provide seed capital for the construction of the National Cathedral project.

According to him, the reported release of a GH¢25 million capital and services procured for the project is a breach of article 181 of the Ghanaian constitution.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Bolga Central lawmaker questioned government's decision to move ahead with the project with the alleged ‘stolen funds’

“Build a church with stolen money,” Adongo quizzed.

“They spent US$5 billion in five months without a budget in 2018. This is only the tip of the iceberg,” he added.



Despite stiff opposition against the construction of the national cathedral, government insists the project remains on the topmost agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah the construction of the cathedral has strong Biblical backing as well as economic purposes.

John Kumah speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV maintained that Ghana will begin to reap the benefit of investing in the national cathedral project after 15 years.

He again mentioned the project can serve as a reference for the government’s borrowing as it was an asset-backed expenditure that the government through private sector partnership was embarking on.

