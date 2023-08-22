The entire Accra is earthquake-prone, BoG’s excuse is ridiculous – Bernard Mornah

Bank of Ghana

A leading member of the pressure group, AriseGhana, Bernard Mornah, has described the Bank of Ghana’s excuse for building a new head office as “ridiculous”.

According to him, the explanation that the office is in an earthquake-prone area does not hold water.



He added that most areas in the capital are earthquake-prone and so that excuse is not justifiable.



“If you listen to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, he said the location of the central bank is earthquake-prone and so it should be removed. Citi FM, Parliament, our Superior Courts, and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, are all located in an earthquake-prone area. The entire Accra is earthquake-prone.



"Ghana Commercial Bank is directly opposite the central bank,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Bernard Mornah further elaborated on the fact that there are other buildings in the same jurisdiction as the current Bank of Ghana head office which, based on the central bank’s justification, are also at risk.



“We have the biggest market in Accra called Makola of which all these institutions are within the central bank enclave. If it’s about an earthquake area, then the suggestion is that let’s evacuate all other buildings. In fact, what it will mean is that we will take our capital from Accra. If you make these arguments, which are flimsy, of which you are spending that money, I think that it doesn’t sit well with anyone,” he noted.

Arise Ghana declared its intention of joining the Minority to occupy the Bank of Ghana on September 5, 2023, to demand the resignation of the governor.



Bernard Mornah said the government must be aware of the times that the country is currently in and act in a way that does not further exacerbate its woes.



“We do what is necessary before we do what is desirable. At this critical moment, when the economy is in such turmoil and the IMF has asked the government to suspend major development programs in order to relieve the burden on the citizens of this country, the BoG is thinking of building an edifice that will make them sit comfortably. I think the governor has lost track of time,” he asserted.



SSD/DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:













