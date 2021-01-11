The first African comedy series on Zoom about entrepreneurship, solar, love

The virtual colleagues

Source: Renewables in Africa

If you like drama, comedy, love, personal adventure, and solar energy, well, Virtual Colleagues, a new TV show is for you. I’m a firm believer in the renewable energy transition for Africa, but I’m also a fan of story-telling and creating relatable content.

2020 forced us to rely on ourselves and develop our industries because when the world is fighting a virus, they forget about Africa. But for this we need electricity, and the transition to solar or other renewables is way too long, because no one really understands what it is and what it entails.



There is no emotional connection to renewables, no love, no admiration. I’ve decided to tackle the emotional aspect of this problem, with the first African comedy series on Zoom about entrepreneurship, solar and love.



The story is about June, a Nigerian CEO of a solar company based in Accra, Ghana. When the pandemic hits, June, who thrives on face-to-face contact, struggles to work with her dysfunctional pan-African team via Zoom calls and new technology to save the company from bankruptcy.

Virtual Colleagues is your new workplace comedy or should we say, your new Zoom Call Comedy, 100% African.



So tune in on YouTube, and check out the first episode for FREE.

