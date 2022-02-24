The future is bright for women in maritime industry – PLASS president

Philippa Amanda Armah, president of PLASS

Source: Eye on Port

The president of the Port Ladies Association of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (PLASS), Philippa Amanda Armah has made a clarion call for members of the association to remain diligent in their pursuit of a successful career in the shipping and maritime industry.

Speaking in an interview with Eye on Port, she said now, more than ever before, the opportunities for women are abundant and competency is the rule of the game.



The president of PLASS, who doubles as the Corporate Procurement Manager at GPHA, revealed that the organizational culture at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has been very supportive of the agenda for increased women participation paving the way for emulation from other institutions.



She urged female staff of the Port Authority and other institutions to challenge themselves to improve and take up opportunities available, due to the improved access for women.

“I think our management has been very supportive. When I joined GPHA we had one woman in management and over the years we have increased the number,” he said.



Philippa Amanda Armah assured that the Port Ladies Association will continue to provide the platform for unity, mentorship and advocacy for women working at Ghana’s ports.