The government will not interfere in your decision making process - Akufo-Addo to DBG

Addo And Board Of Dbg Akufo-Addo together with the Board and Directors of Development Bank Ghana

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has assured the Board and Directors of Development Bank Ghana that the government will not interfere in their decision making process. This, he said will guarantee their independence of operation and enable them to work professionally and efficiently.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he launched the newly established Development Bank Ghana.

The President charged the bank to use its strong financial backing to "support the growth of the Private sector and help to create high quality jobs.”

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta Atta asked the bank to work hard to achieve "international ratings.”

While the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison said the Central Bank will ”ensure effective regulations of the banking sector.”

