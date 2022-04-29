1
The idea of ‘neutrality allowance makes me sick, the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard in my life’ – Prof. Adei

Prof Stephen Adei..jpeg Prof.Stephen is a renowned economist

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CLOGSAG demand neutrality allowance’

CLOGSAG call off strike

Govt’s only option is to print more money, Prof.Adei

Renowned Economist, Professor Stephen Adei, has stated that the idea of paying neutrality allowance makes him "sick".

According to him, the idea of neutrality allowance “makes him sick”; adding that, it is the “most stupid thing”, he has ever heard in his life.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews he took a swipe at the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), for embarking on an industrial action in demand for their allowances.

“To be honest with you, as somebody who spent 35 years in national and international public service, the idea of neutrality allowance just makes me sick. So, if they’re not paid, they’re not going to be neutral? That’s what they mean? Let them declare their political colours."

"In fact, never in the world. I don’t know, the government somehow got themselves into trouble. The idea of a public servant being paid a neutrality allowance to me is the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Professor however noted that instead of CLOGSAG demanding the payment of neutrality allowances it should have asked for an upward adjustment in salaries.

However, he said the only viable option government has currently in solving the salary issues is to print money.

“So yes, I have no doubt at all that given the economic circumstances, the price increases, the petroleum prices, workers are having a hard time. But I can’t see how the government can pay any significant pay increase now, other than printing money”, he stated.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:





