The kenkey parties have made him 'drunk' - Amoako Baah slams Ofori-Atta

Member of the New Patriotic Party and a Political Science lecturer, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has asked Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to resign before he causes much more mess to the economy.

He says the Finance Minister who seem to have been 'drunk' from the kenkey parties he organized after he had borrowed does not have any clue again as to how he would help bring the country back on track.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that President Akufo-Addo should have been the one to fire him for non-performance, but since he has refused to do so, the Finance Minister himself should resign and not continue to exert further hardship on Ghanaians.



"The President is the first person to blame before the Finance Minister," he said.



According to him the Finance Minister now is bereft of ideas. As all he is doing now is borrowing to fund the already ailing economy he created and he cannot continue to mess up the economy and people's life like that.



" . . I really liked him, I thought he was honest, but now I have seen he is not honest . . . he will be talking about the word of God but all he says is not true," Dr. Amoako Baah said.

He should resign if the President who is his employer is refusing to fire him because they are family," he said.



His poor management skills has led Ghana to the kind of mess we are in now and even with his Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, he is still finding it difficult to have it implemented and causing so much pain to even pensioners.



Watch Video Below:



