The man touted as the economic 'whizkid' is now silent on Ghana's economic woes – Adongo

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Issac Adongo, has criticized the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his apparent silence amidst the economic challenges in the country.

He questioned the rationale behind Dr Bawumia’s bid for the presidency in 2024 despite being touted as an economic ‘whizkid’ yet is now silent over the economy which is currently under an IMF programme.



“Unfortunately, the man who wanted to become president was touted as the one with the magic wand. Today, he is so silent I don’t even know he is alive. I only heard him a few days ago somewhere. He was telling them [party delegates] that they should vote for him to become president because he has a better vision, we are waiting for him,” Isaac Adongo told journalists in Accra on October 9.



The remarks by the Bolgatanga Central lawmaker further underscored the growing criticism of the vice president's perceived lack of leadership amid economic challenges, a role he has been widely associated with in the past.



Meanwhile, the country has so far accessed the first tranche of the loan facility of $600 million and now awaits a second tranche of $600 million after reaching a Staff Level Agreement with the IMF following the conclusion of a first review on October 6, 2023.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured of government’s resolve in working tediously to stabilize the economy and restore confidence in the domestic and international markets.





