The passing of Peter Matlare

The late Peter Matlare

Source: Absa Group

It is with profound sadness that the Absa Group announces the passing of our Executive Director and Deputy Group Chief Executive Peter Matlare on 7 March 2021 due to COVID-19-related complications.

Peter joined the Absa Group Limited board as an independent Non-Executive Director in 2011. In August 2016, he was appointed Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as well as Chief Executive responsible for Absa Regional Operations, covering our presence on the continent outside of South Africa.



“He played a key role in overseeing our regional operations and safely leading our banks through the major Separation from Barclays and rebrand to Absa,” Wendy Lucas-Bull, Absa Group Limited Chairman said.



Peter has made a significant contribution to the Group, and Absa has lost a dedicated leader, a visionary and an amazing human being. More recently, Peter’s leadership was critical in ensuring that the Separation from Barclays, a complex multi-year project which also included the largest single data and systems migration in Africa, was successful across Absa’s operations on the continent.



“Peter was a seasoned corporate executive, a good leader, inspirational, and passionate about his work, always strongly invested in the success of our continent. I will miss his friendship, collegiality, guidance and wise counsel,” said Daniel Mminele, Absa Group Chief Executive.



Source: Absa Group