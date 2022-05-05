0
‘The reality is that the journalist’s salary is not the best’ – Francis Abban

Francis Abban778 Francis Abban is a journalist

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist and programmes manager at Accra-based Starr FM, Francis Abban has stated that the meagre incomes of journalists can be attributed to Ghana’s dip in the latest press freedom ranking.

He however alluded to the fact that salaries of journalists need to be reviewed upwards, especially for journalists who work in the private media houses.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, Francis Abban noted that the over-dependence on revenue from advertisements accounts for the low salaries of journalists.

This was on the back of a 2022 report by the Reporters Without Borders, on press freedom in Ghana.

The report was released to commemorate international Press Freedom Day, 2022, and scored Ghana 67.43, placing Ghana 60th on the index that monitors 180 countries.

This ranking is the lowest the country has ever seen in the past 17 years since it placed 66th in 2005.

Ghana's dip in performance was also linked to the fact that journalists in Ghana do not earn decent incomes to sustain their livelihoods scoring Ghana 47.22, in terms of the economic context of journalists.

“The reality is that the journalist’s salary is not the best. There’s a lot of room for improvement relative to the take-home for many journalists. And I am sure that is the reality that a lot of journalists can relate to, today”, he stated.

He however stated that journalists who work with state media houses earn more because of certain benefits they enjoy from labour unions.

“For the state media, some of them have a certain element of unionization somewhat. Where they have a certain means by which they’re able to collectively bargain and have a good threshold they’ll be able to say this is the standard price.

But the reality in the private media is that negotiation for salaries is done on a person-to-person level. The value you bring in and what you’re able to defend, and based on your performance matching your KPIs, you’re able to negotiate for what you’re worth”, he explained.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
