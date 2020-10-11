The state of insecurity in Ghana, a concern for Ghanaians in the diaspora

Source: NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter

The Uk and Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress comes to you this evening to seek your time and attention as we speak to the current disturbing state of insecurity in our beloved country Ghana.

As Ghanaians living outside Ghana who continue to contribute immensely towards the economy, it is obvious that we take interest in the happenings in Ghana as it affects us either negatively or positively.



The current fast deterioration in the peace, safety and security in Ghana is a matter that causes us a great deal of distress and sleepless nights. We receive phone calls, videos and messages of violent attacks, murders, assassinations and highway armed robberies nearly every day. Relatives and loved ones keep tell us how they now live in fear for their lives and don’t feel safe.



To mention but a few; the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye election violence by national security operatives attacking innocent citizens who had queued to exercise their civic responsibility, the gruesome murder of the investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, the shooting and subsequent death of a timber merchant in the Ahafo region when he was opening the gate to his house in the evening after a hard day’s work, The killing of the University of Ghana law lecturer, professor Benneh in his house, the murder of a businessman in the Volta region, the NDC youth organiser for Pusiga was also shot dead in the Upper East region recently.



There was this attack as well, of NDC officials in the Ashanti region as they went about campaigning - they were robbed at gunpoint and it only took the divine intervention of God for their lives to be spared.



As if these violent attacks and killings are not enough, we woke up in the morning of 9th October, 2020 to read on social media and also received phone calls from Ghana about the gruesome killing of the member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford. A peace council meeting in the northern region was also invaded by gunmen and an NIA official shot dead. It is becoming one too many of these untimely and needless deaths in our county. There is currently an average of one assassination, murder or contract killing a month in Ghana. This is certainly unacceptable and not known to be part of us as Ghanaians. We have always been a peaceful people.

The NDC UK and Ireland Chapter expresses our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family and loved ones of all those who have died as a result of these barbaric, inhuman attacks. And to those who have survived them, we thank the almighty God for their lives. We can imagine the trauma they have been subjected to and wish them a speedy recovery.



For us in the diaspora, these unhealthy occurances at home does not send the right signal to us, it puts us off when making considerations to return home, likewise foreign investors.



There is nothing worthy than one’s own life. Our children see photos, videos and messages of these occurrences in Ghana and are not encouraged to return home either. Some Ghanaians in the Diaspora have had to rescind their decision to relocate home or invest in business back home citing security and safety as their reason. This is not good for a country that just held a year of return to attract Ghanaians to return home and invest. Also, it does not send the right signal to the international community as the country makes efforts to make Ghana a choice destination for direct foreign investments. It is not surprising that despite the Akufo Addo government sinking so much money into attracting investors, foreign direct investments continue to decline in recent years.



Investors always put their personal safety and security as well as that of their investments as a major consideration in choosing an investment destination. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, World Investment Report 2020, Foreign Direct investments flows in Ghana decreased from 3 million USD to 2.3 million between 2018 and 2019.



The Akufo Addo government has been characterised by violence since it took over in January 2017 despite having appointed the highest number of security ministers in the history of the fourth republic.

The behaviour of senior members of his government has not also been helpful. A female minister of State pulling a gun and firing it in the full glare of the public when citizens had queued up to excercise their democratic right of registering to vote. A party financier insulting our respected and revered judges all because his government is in power. A democracy that cannot protect the safety, security and peace of citizens is certainly a failed democracy. It is obvious that some violent vigilantes who are armed are on the loose. And we have all not forgotten so quickly the likes of the Delta forces, Invincible forces,Kandahar boy among others



The NDC UK and Ireland Chapter calls on president Akufo Addo as a matter of urgency to;



1. Address the country on these disturbing happenings and stop issuing messages on twitter and other social media platforms. As the president of Ghana, the safety and security of all citizens are in his hands. Ghanaians deserve more than a twitter message from him.



2. President Akufo Addo should get his numerous security ministers to get to work to protect citizens for that is what Ghanaians pay them to do and not to follow him around the country on his campaign tour.



3. To assure all political parties and politicians that they are safe to go about their campaigns during this electioneering period knowing that the state security apparatus is there to protect them.

4. Deploy security officers on our highways and on public transport to assure citizens of their safety as they travel from home to work and back to their homes.



5. Provide neighbourhood security operatives to protect and give confidence to Ghanaians.



6. Assure Ghanaians that the insecurity will not extend to the conduct of the December elections and that the elections will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent environment and the democratic right of Ghanaians to choose their own leaders will be respected and not tempered with.



7. We call on the international community to take a keen interest in the happenings in Ghana particularly in relation to the safety and security of citizens as we move closer to election 2020.



THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION.

SIMON AWORIGO Communication Officer NDC-UK & IRELAND CHAPTER

