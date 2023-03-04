0
The success of Ghana Cylinder dear to me – Energy Minister to GCMC Board

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has assured the Board of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC) of his support in their efforts to offer excellent service to Ghanaians.

Dr. Prempeh made these remarks when he was called on at the Ministry of Energy by the Board of the company led by its chairman, Mr. Anthony Evans.

The visit was primarily to officially introduce the newly appointed Managing Director of the company, Mrs Genevieve Sackey to the Minister.

As part of some administrative concerns the Board Chairman raised, he particularly assured the Minister of the company’s deepened resolve to serve the people of Ghana through their flagship programmes such as the cylinder recirculation module.

Mrs. Sackey assured the Minister that she was ready to co-operate with the Board and colleagues to deliver on the mandate of the company.

"GCMC has immense potential and I’m more than happy to contribute my quota to its mission”, she said.

"It is also heart-warming to learn the commitment of the board and staff towards the work and look forward to collaborating with everyone" she added.

Dr. Prempeh, further expressed his continuous and unwavering support for the agency in pursuit of its mandate.

