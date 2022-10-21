'The suffering is extreme' – Sam George laments economic challenges

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Ningo Prampram legislator Sam Nartey George has said only God can save Ghana's ailing economy.

The opposition NDC MP's comments come on the back of the country's current economic challenges.



Ghana's annual inflation rate accelerated to 37.2 per cent in September of 2022, for the 16th straight month from 33.9 per cent in August.



This was the highest reading since July 2001.



Also, prices of imported goods accelerated faster than domestic items.



This is largely due to the weakening cedi.

Mr Nartey George, who referred to one of the icons the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) used in the 2016 election campaign, Kalyppo, said despite the sweet taste of the fruit juice, Ghanaians are witnessing the opposite.



"Kalyppo is supposed to be sweet but what we are seeing is a completely different ball game, oh".



"Even Akpeteshi would not burn us like this," Mr Nartey George stated in a Facebook post on Monday, 17 October 2022.



He added: "The suffering is extreme! Only God can save us now.”









Prior to the 2016 elections, drinking Kalyppo became a trend as leading members of the NPP, including Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, among others were seen sipping on the drink.Ghanaians joined in the trend, too, to support the then-flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.