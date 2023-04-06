0
Menu
Business

'The taxes are too much!, we will soon not exist for you to tax us' - AGI to government

Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo E1600237693300 Executive Member of AGI, Tsonam Akpeloo

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government has in the past years introduced numerous taxes by way of raking in revenue for the state.

In recent times, three new bills; Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill were passed in parliament.

But the trading community have bemoaned the negative impact of taxes on their businesses to the extent that the traffic at the ports has reduced drastically.

Speaking on this growing development on TV3's Ghana Tonight show on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the Executive Member of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Tsonam Akpeloo, noted that local businesses may soon run out of business due to their unability to sustain the businesses.

He stressed that the taxes on businesses were too much.

Mr Akpeloo said it is unfair for businesses under AGI to remain tax compliant whiles other businesses keep evading taxes in the country.

“Very similar point to this is that there are many many businesses that are not paying taxes and so continuing to tax the few AGI companies that are tax compliant is not fair. What will happen is that very soon they may not even exist for you to tax because the taxes are just too much,” he said.

Mr Akpeloo called on the Ghana Revenue Authority to emulate the works of ECG by going out to collect property tax.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: