The truth is salaries of health workers in Ghana are not the best – GRNMA

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has said the exodus of health workers in Ghana is also a result of the nature of the remunerations they receive.

According to the President of the association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, it is a sad truth that nurses don’t receive good enough salaries.



She said the migration has become worrisome as over 4,000 nurses have left the country for Europe between January and July.



However, she was quick to add that Ghana is not the only country with the issue.



“The truth of the matter is that our salaries in Ghana as nurses and midwives are not the best. But I also know that it is not only Ghana. Within the sub-region, within Africa as a whole, it is the same issue.



“So this issue about the movement of nurses from Ghana is actually not affecting only Ghana, go to Nigeria, go to Ivory Coast, go to other countries, they are leaving. They are leaving because the salaries and other conditions of service are not the best,” she was quoted by citinewsroom.com.

