The youth of today want quick fixes, they don't want to work hard - Rev Osei-Duah

File photo: Ghanaian youth

Source: GNA

The youth have been advised to take advantage of mentoring opportunities to receive the requisite grooming that will spur them on to success.

They have also been urged to embrace hard work and avoid cutting corners in their quest for financial stability.



Reverend Bernard Osei-Duah, Resident Pastor, Family House Chapel, gave the advice on Saturday during a lunch engagement in Accra.



The meeting was organised by Mr Frank Lartey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lartey Wellness Group, together with his wife, Mrs Dorcas Lartey.



It was to create a platform for Pastors and CEOs to share knowledge and experiences for Church and business growth.



Rev Osei-Duah, who is also the CEO of BOD Mogul Consult Ltd, bemoaned the reluctance of the youth to avail themselves for “proper” grooming.

He said that had led many young people to get stuck in their entrepreneurial journeys and oblivious of the right decisions to take.



“The youth of today want quick fixes and do not want to work hard or follow principles. They need to avail themselves to receive grooming and mentorship. They must be patient and go through the mill if they want to make it in life and enjoy lasting successes,” he said.



The CEO said students seeking to be entrepreneurs must practice “service entrepreneurship” by serving under mentors or coaches to be closely monitored.



He urged the Church to streamline its activities to meet the overall needs of members and not only the spiritual aspect.



“We equally need to build the financial capacity of our members. They have needs, which must be met and they are going elsewhere for solutions. We need to identify these needs and meet them but if we fail to position ourselves well, we won’t be able to accomplish this. As a Pastor, don’t only focus on the spiritual side, teach members how to grow in other areas,” he added.

He urged CEOs and Church leaders to practice transformational leadership and knowledge sharing to pass the baton to the youth, who would continue to steer affairs when they were no longer in the position to do so.



Pastor Cecil Dodoo, Director of Administration, Calvary Baptist Church, said church management had evolved over time, as such, church leaders needed to improve their church administration strategies and employ qualified staff to handle such matters.



“Administration is important in church management, so let us not overlook it. Gone were the days when church administration was handled by volunteers. In this present time and age, it is important to work with qualified staff who have the requisite expertise to handle things properly,” he said.



Pastor Joseph Darling MacCarthy of Torchbearers Mission Inc., said Africa could develop on its own without foreign support, adding that, Governments and leaderships in various sectors only needed to engage competent people to handle affairs.



He said Ghana’s education system had lost connection with the demands of the job market, as such, students graduated from school only to end up jobless.

The Clergyman, therefore, called for reforms in the educational curriculum to properly position students for viable job opportunities.



Pastor Andrews Denteh of the Global Revival Ministries said knowledge sharing amongst the Clergy was important to the overall growth of the Christian Community.



“Most Pastors shut their doors and do not want to share ideas with fellow clergymen. This behaviour is not the best; it is making us stagnate. If Pastors would open up and share ideas of how they are making significant strides in their ministries, it would help us all,” he said.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:





Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:



