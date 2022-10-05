There is an attempt to hand over ECG’s payment system to a private firm – MP alleges

Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor has alleged that the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana is planning to hand over its payment system to a private company called Hubtel.

According to him, the private company is that of the same one the former ECG MD, Kwame Agyeman-Budu was allegedly intent on taking charge of its payment system at a commission of 1.5 percent.



Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on October 4, 2022, John Jinapor alleged that current ECG management is now trying to privatize the payment system at a 4 percent commission rate.



“There is an attempt to hand over the ECG app, which was developed locally by ECG staff to a company called Hubtel. Today as we speak, there are Hubtel officials at ECG trying to hook their system on the app.



“I’m even told that Hubtel is proposing to charge 4 percent commission. So, there is a lot of internal upheaval among some ECG staff," he indicated.



He continued, “Don’t forget that during Budu’s time he wanted to embark on the same thing and charge 1.5 (percent commission). The ECG staff held press conferences publicly and agitated against the 1.5 percent commission."

The lawmaker, however, said staff of the ECG believe that its existing mobile application which was developed is rather enough for use rather than bringing on a third party to handle payments.



“They (the ECG staff) believe that they have already developed the app and that it should not cost that much to bring on board a third party,” the MP said.



He added that the National Security has since been engaged in the matter and is probing details of the alleged transaction.







MA/FNOQ