0
Menu
Business

There is enough diesel to meet current demand; consumers warned against panic buying – NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) 112 National Petroleum Authority

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Consumers warned against panic buying

OMC’s having challenges with importers

IES predicts fuel shortage

The National Petroleum Authority has reassured of the availability of diesel to meet the demands of consumers.

Head of the Economic Regulation at the NPA, Abass Ibrahim Tasunte, according to a Citi News report, elaborated that the reason for the shortage by some Oil Marketing Companies is a result of seizure in supply by their preferred Bulk Oil Distributors

According to him, this is independent of a shortage in fuel or diesel.

He assured that there is enough diesel.

“We have heard these concerns about the shortage of diesel. We have enough diesel to meet demand. The challenge that is being faced now is that some particular OMCs are having challenges getting the product from their preferred importers, but with respect to diesel we have enough.”

Diesel prices have seen some significant increments in recent times due to some challenges being faced by the current global supply chain.

Mr. Tasunte however disclosed that agreements have been reached with some OMCs to import fuel and store them at their fuel depots to avert any case of shortage.

He is however cautioning against panic buying.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Energy Securities (IES) hinted that the country may experience a fuel shortage as some fuel stations were out of stock.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Akufo-Addo appoints Mahama as ECG Managing Director
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi blasts Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's aide
Related Articles: