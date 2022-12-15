0
Menu
Business

There is no justification for transport fares to stay high – COPEC

Trotro Image Trotro in Ghana

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has stated that with the current reductions in fuel prices, commercial transport operators must demonstrate good faith and reduce their prices.

He stated that fuel prices may reduce to GH¢15.00, during the first pricing window which opens on December 16, 2022.

“We would use your medium equally to join the millions of Ghanaians who are waiting for our commercial transport operators to show a sign of good faith with them in these times.

“The last time commercial transport fares were adjusted; you were looking at fuel prices hovering around GH¢13.00. Then they did the 19% [hike in transport fares], then we jumped to GH¢16.00, diesel went up to about GH¢23.00, and then they [transport operators] came back to add another 20%, which escalated transport fares completely,” he is quoted by citinewsroom.com

Duncan Amoah explained that fuel prices are expected to reduce by almost GH¢8, a huge jump from what previously was.

“At this point, diesel is not doing too badly, there has been some GH¢5 reduction, if you add what we are expecting on Friday, it will come to about GH¢15. From GH¢23 to GH¢15, GH¢8 is such a jump. We will be utterly disappointed if any of the commercial transport operators from Friday continue to make excuses that they have made losses in recent times that, so they are not going to reduce transport fares,” he added.

COPEC however said it will engage transport operators on the need to reduce transport fares.

“This will not be just a radio conversation; we will take steps equally to approach them to explain to them the need to drop the very high transport fares that Ghanaians are currently being charged.

“Because if your fuel has done almost 30% to 40% drop, in the line of good faith and proper public interest arguments for any of the transport operators including the VVIP to reduce transport fares forthwith. We will expect that the kind of relief cedi is throwing to the economy currently, the kind of international benchmarks are throwing at fuel consumers. The commercial ‘trotro’ operators will not go to sleep on this and make excuses because there will be no justification for them to continue to charge high prices,” he said.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: