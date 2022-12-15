There is no justification for transport fares to stay high – COPEC

Trotro in Ghana

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has stated that with the current reductions in fuel prices, commercial transport operators must demonstrate good faith and reduce their prices.

He stated that fuel prices may reduce to GH¢15.00, during the first pricing window which opens on December 16, 2022.



“We would use your medium equally to join the millions of Ghanaians who are waiting for our commercial transport operators to show a sign of good faith with them in these times.



“The last time commercial transport fares were adjusted; you were looking at fuel prices hovering around GH¢13.00. Then they did the 19% [hike in transport fares], then we jumped to GH¢16.00, diesel went up to about GH¢23.00, and then they [transport operators] came back to add another 20%, which escalated transport fares completely,” he is quoted by citinewsroom.com



Duncan Amoah explained that fuel prices are expected to reduce by almost GH¢8, a huge jump from what previously was.



“At this point, diesel is not doing too badly, there has been some GH¢5 reduction, if you add what we are expecting on Friday, it will come to about GH¢15. From GH¢23 to GH¢15, GH¢8 is such a jump. We will be utterly disappointed if any of the commercial transport operators from Friday continue to make excuses that they have made losses in recent times that, so they are not going to reduce transport fares,” he added.

COPEC however said it will engage transport operators on the need to reduce transport fares.



“This will not be just a radio conversation; we will take steps equally to approach them to explain to them the need to drop the very high transport fares that Ghanaians are currently being charged.



“Because if your fuel has done almost 30% to 40% drop, in the line of good faith and proper public interest arguments for any of the transport operators including the VVIP to reduce transport fares forthwith. We will expect that the kind of relief cedi is throwing to the economy currently, the kind of international benchmarks are throwing at fuel consumers. The commercial ‘trotro’ operators will not go to sleep on this and make excuses because there will be no justification for them to continue to charge high prices,” he said.



