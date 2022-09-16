There is no reason Ghana cannot navigate current shocks – IMF rep

Dr. Albert Touna Mama, IMF country rep for Ghana

The Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund, Dr Albert Touna Mama, has stated that Ghana’s economy has the potential to bounce back from its current economic challenges.

According to him, Ghana has shown in times past, its ability to overcome hardships thus the investor community must have confidence in the West African country.



According to a graphiconline report, Dr Touma made the remarks at a sign-off dinner in his honour on September 13, 2022.



“I am confident about the country’s resilience. This country has known a lot of shocks and we have navigated those together. There is no reason it cannot navigate the current ones,” he said.



However, the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana stated that Dr. Touna has been phenomenal in the discharge of his duties.

Ken Ofori-Atta recalled his contribution to Ghana’s ability to secure funds from the IMF.



“Let me also mention that the speed with which he collaborated with us to secure the $1 billion rapid credit facility (RCF) at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and also his generosity on our special drawing rights quota was truly lifesaving interventions,” the finance minister said.



SSD/FNOQ