There is no threat of fuel shortage in Ghana – Energy Ministry

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, Public Relation Officer at the Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy has assured Ghanaians and consumers of petroleum products of no threat of fuel shortage in the country.



The development comes after a Bloomberg report predicted that Ghana was on the verge of looming fuel shortage due to the central bank's rationing of US dollars following developments in the global oil market and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu said, “…and as I speak to you now, we have a whole month of fuel security as a nation.”



“I can assure you that the meeting between the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors and the ministry in the last few days is all geared towards that. We have fuel security and as we always say, our request and demand for fuel as a nation, we are not under any threat because we have enough onshore in our storage,” he added.



Kwasi Obeng-Fosu further stated that the Ministry of Energy will in the coming days come out with measures aimed at addressing access to forex concerns in relation to Bulk Oil Distributors.