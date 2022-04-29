1
There is still no clarity on how E-Levy will affect tithing, religious obligations – Sam George

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has questioned government’s decision to move ahead with the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy without clarity on certain aspects of the tax policy.

According to him, there still remains some uncertainty over how the tax measure will impact tithing and other religious obligations.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based JoyFM on April 28, the lawmaker insisted that government is still not ready to go ahead with the implementation of the levy which is set to take off in the next 72 hours [May 1, 2022].

“An issue that has not been clarified is the tithe and offertories and the Zakat in the mosque. We know that we can now pay these online. Now, the exemptions that have been given has not been given to churches,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com

“In spite of the suggestion that churches should go and register as merchants, a merchant SIM must be held by a tax compliant person but now the law says that tithes, offertories and Zakat are tax exempt. So how does a church hold a Merchant SIM and pay taxes for tithes, offertories and Zakat which are tithe exempt?” Sam George questioned.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has announced its decision to commence the operationalization of the E-Levy from May 1 in a modified-phased approach.

The development comes after an assessment was carried out by the Authority to test the general readiness of some charging entities to integrate themselves with the E-Levy management system.

It is however expected that this new development will impact on the Authority's plan to fully implement the E-Levy from May 1, 2022.

