There is wealth in agriculture – Akufo-Addo

As Ghana celebrates farmers and fisherfolk today, December 3, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that a lot of money can be raked from agriculture.



He noted that his government is always poised to create enabling environment for these farmers and fisherfolk to produce more to grow the agriculture sector.



In a Farmers Day message to celebrate persons in the agriculture sector, President Akufo-Addo also pointed out that farmers ensured there was no shortage of food in the country during the peak of the global pandemic, coronavirus.

He said to ensure their growth, policies and programmes have been rolled out to facilitate their growth.



"This year’s event has taken on added significance because of the efforts of our farmers and fisherfolk in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is wealth in agriculture and government will continue to create the enabling environment and put in place the necessary policies and programmes for the rapid growth of the agricultural sector," part of his message read.



Farmers Day is an annual observance in various countries to celebrate the national contributions of farmers and agriculturers.



The 37th National Farmers' Day celebration will be held at Cape Coast and about 157 farmers and fishermen will be honoured.



The 2021 National Best Farmer will receive a two-bedroom apartment at a preferred location of the winner.

It will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and the Ghana Cocoa Board.



This year's celebration is themed “Planting for food and jobs: Consolidating food systems in Ghana.”



