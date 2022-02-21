'There's nowhere to hide' - GRA reminds public of rent income tax obligation

Logo of the Ghana Revenue Authority

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reminded about the payment of rent income tax by anybody who receives income from letting or leasing a property or an agent who qualifies to withhold tax in Ghana.

Rent income is one which accrues to someone as a result of the letting or leasing a property to another person.



The tax paid on rent income is referred to as Rent Income Tax. Rent Income Tax must be paid within 30 days after the rent income is received.



“Did you know that rent income tax is payable by anybody who receives income from letting or leasing a property or an agent who qualifies to withhold tax,” the GRA tweeted.

The GRA further said “There’s nowhere to hide for tax evaders! To avoid sanctions and penalties File your taxes on http://taxpayersportal.com and pay on http://ghana.gov.gh, dial *222# on all networks or go to the nearest bank.



