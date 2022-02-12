There’s nowhere to hide for tax evaders – GRA warns

Sat, 12 Feb 2022 Source: 3news.com
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has warned person not to attempt to evade taxes.
The GRA said paying Taxes is now easier and faster at the Authority.
“To avoid sanctions and penalties, file your taxes on http://taxpayersportal.com and pay on http://ghana.gov.gh, dial *222# on all networks or go to the nearest bank. Paying Taxes is now easier and faster at the Ghana Revenue Authority,” the GRA said.
