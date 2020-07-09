Press Releases

Theresa Ayoade shares great career advice on the Y Leaderboard series

CEO of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade

Ghana’s number one urban radio station, YFM has hosted the CEO of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade on the 10th edition of Y Leaderboard Series of the Myd Morning Show.

The astute events organizing personality engaged listeners in an enthralling conversation of her childhood, life experiences and some inspiring words to the younger generation of women.



Speaking of her Childhood, she confessed that her schooling experience at the Achimota School shaped her into what she is today.” I went to Achimota School and the school had a great impact on me.



We came out of school with a sense of purpose. It was a very competitive school so you will really have to find yourself and find the best in you”.



She recounted how there was an interruption in her life when her father lost his job and subsequently her tertiary education abroad was disrupted. Theresa disclosed that she took a decisive step to pursue her goals despite the setback.



She shared, “When I returned to Ghana, I promised my parents that I wasn’t going to be a burden on them. So they were supportive of my efforts to go out and do something. Working in a shop in Adabraka was a stepping stone, not an end. When I came back from the UK, I had to do something”.

Theresa Ayoade attributed her success in the creative industry to the daring step she took into radio sales which exposed her to the creative industry even when she had no experience in the field. According to her, her commitment to where she found herself moved her up the ranks.



Subsequently, she joined her husband in his own company that focused on the creative industry.



She hoped that her life experience will inspire the younger generation of women to follow a journey rather than settle for shortcuts.



“We really want them to understand the hard work that goes into getting to where you want to be. There is no shortcut. Most importantly is that you will get there with little steps so don’t rush to get it all now. Take your time. Take it step by step.



Achieve your little milestones and you will get there. So if you see me here it is because I took a journey and I am here now. Your journey starts now so take your time and take it step by step. Look for somebody to mentor you and just keep going”.

Programmes Manager for YFM, Eddy Blay expressed that just like all previous episodes of the show, Madam Theresa Ayoade had revealed fascinating aspects of her life that people did not know of and ultimately inspired the youth on the platform.



“This interview has been inspiring as always. Theresa Ayoade has shown that she is really interested in the development of the youth, especially younger women.



Every time, we host these great leaders, we expect that the youth will be inspired. And I have no doubt that the interview we had with Madam Theresa Ayoade will positively impact someone’s life”



Eddy Blay encouraged all who missed the interview to visit the Facebook page of Y107.9FM to catch the interview.

