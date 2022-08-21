They are just killing us - TaTU students lament surge in electricity tariffs

Correspondence from Northern Region

Students of Tamale Technical University are unhappy with the recent surge in utility tariffs, accusing government of deliberately imposing hardship on Ghanaians.



The students say the upward adjustment of electricity and water tariffs, coupled with the rising cost of living in the country is unbearable.



The situation, they say is adversely affecting their academic activities as they are compelled to look for non-existent jobs to be able to cope with the current hardship in the country.



The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) this week announced an increase in the average end-user tariff for electricity by 27.15% and water by 21.55%, effective September 1, 2022.



Many Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure at the decision, saying that the upward adjustment of the tariffs will only worsen their living conditions.

For the TaTU students, government is slowly 'killing' Ghanaian students who rent on campus.



"As a student from another town to come and stay here, I'm not also at the hostel, I am renting. Now, utility bills are increased, that means landlords will also increase their rent," a student said.



"So now, rents are increased, water bill is increased and the light bill is also increased. That is really affecting me in my academics" Kuyoli Cynthia, a student of the Tamale Technical University told GhanaWeb on Thursday, August 18.



Abdulai Muzain, another student said "They are just killing us because it is not easy on our part. Electricity, water [and] transportation is not easy [and it's not easy] to get money, just to come and suffer".



"As a student, you can't do away with electricity. Electricity is our main source because in the night, you'll have to study" he added.

They appealed to government to at least cut down the yet to be implemented tariffs to ensure some relief is provided them, saying that the increment will go a long way to affect their academics.



" we are just pleading with those in charge if they can just cut down some percentage for us" they appealed.



