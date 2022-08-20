This can’t be a foolish case - Kpebu tackles EOCO boss over NAM1's prosecution

Legal luminary, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said that, at least one out of the fourteen charges against the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 can entangle him to face trial.

He indicated that NAM1 cannot be walking freely without being prosecuted after being charged with defrauding under false pretence, among other charges by its 16,000 customers.



His comment comes after Executive Director of Economic and Organized Crimes Office (EOCO), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, disclosed that it is becoming difficult for NAM1 to be prosecuted due to the lack of evidence and applicable laws.



Reacting to this on News File on Saturday, August 8, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the legal luminary said, "So in this situation that nothing is going on, it’s like he’s gotten away with it. Like we say in local parlance, it has become a foolish case. We shouldn’t allow that to stake. Out of these 14, I believe that at least, one will stake because it just can’t happen that all 14 will be dismissed… NAM1 can’t walk freely."



"Are you saying that there is no charge at all out of these 14 charges? I think the best is that, in this circumstance, they should just hurry up and continue with the trial. Sometimes we forget that even the trial process itself is a form of accountability," Martin Kpebu stated.



It would be recalled that in January 2019, the accounts and some properties of NAM 1 were frozen by EOCO.



Also, all assets in connection with Menzgold across the country were closed down.

In an application that was filed on November 19, 2021, the counsel stated that the applicant (EOCO) and other corroborative agencies found out that, the respondents (NAM 1, Menzgold) were engaged in money laundering and other acts that are contrary to sections of EOCO.



Meanwhile, 179 customers have died as a result of their locked up cash with defunct gold dealership firm - Menzgold, Convener of Aggrieved Customers, Fred Forson has said.



Aside from the people who passed away, several others have various ailments and others to some extent, have been bedridden.







