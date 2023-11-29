'This case is not over' - 'Side chick' reacts after court dismissed her suit against former bank CFO

The court has dimissed the case brought by Deborah Seyram Adablah

The woman who accused a former Chief Finance Officer of a bank of sexual harassment, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has expressed her intention of appealing the ruling of her case after an Accra High Court, on November 28, dismissed her suit.

The court, in its ruling delivered by Justice John Bosco Nabarese, acknowledged the immorality of the relationship between Ernest Kwasi Nimako and Deborah Seyram Adablah, but ruled that there was no reasonable cause of action as indicated in Adablah's writ.



In addition to dismissing the suit filed by the former National Service Person against the former bank CFO, the court ordered Adablah to pay a cost of GH¢10,000.



"You cannot recover the price of something you have committed into an immoral act," the High Court determined on Tuesday as it firmly asserted it will not endorse a relationship founded on immoral acts.



Deborah Seyram Adablah, reacting to the ruling via her personal TikTok page, indicated that she will continue the legal battle as her legal counsel will file an appeal against the decision.



"My lawyer will apply for the ruling and apply the LAW accordingly - The case is NOT OVER!," she wrote.





Background:



Deborah Seyram Adablah had told the court that Kwasi Nimako made several promises to her, which he failed to fulfil, and later jilted her.



According to her, Nimako agreed to buy her a car (which he did); pay for her accommodation for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and offer a lump sum to start a business.



The plaintiff claimed that although the car was initially registered in Nimako’s name, he later took it back, depriving her of its use after just a year.

Additionally, she asserted that Nimako paid for only one year of accommodation, despite promising to cover three years.



The plaintiff was seeking an order from the court directed at the “sugar daddy” to transfer the title of the car into her name, and also give her back the car.



She is also asked the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her to start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”



Another relief is for the court to order the “sugar daddy” to pay the outstanding two years’ accommodation as agreed between her and the defendant Again, she wants the court to order the defendant to pay her medical expenses as a result of a “side effect of a family planning treatment” the defendant told her to do in order not to get pregnant.



