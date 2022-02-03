This economy has been disastrously mismanaged, sack Ken Ofori-Atta – Isaac Adongo

Isaac Adongo

Isaac Adongo is calling for the head of Ken Ofori-Atta

To him, he has mismanaged the economy



He also accused the BoG governor of non-compliance



Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, is calling for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for “disastrously” mismanaging the economy.



According to him, it is the only way for the government to be able to revive the tattered economy.



Speaking on Joy FM, the NDC MP said, “To give Ghana a fighting chance of reversing from the economic doldrums, Ken Ofori-Atta must be sacked. Ken is not somebody who even understands the issues we are discussing. Anytime you ask him a question he talks philosophy, he quotes the Bible. He doesn’t address the fundamental question of the economy, fiscal policy, and monetary policy.”



The Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee added, “how on earth did he become the Finance Minister of our country? Even if we carry loads of money to Akufo-Addo, and we say collect 20 billion, Ken Ofori-Atta sitting there with that level of incompetence and with that lack of understanding is the cause of the challenges facing the economy, he won’t mind you.”

He further indicated that, the governor of the Central Bank, Bank of Ghana, is the country's biggest problem aside from Ken Ofori-Atta.



To him, Dr. Ernest Addison is a very “irresponsible governor who is managing an institution which is supposed to be law-abiding but is non-compliant with the laws of the state.



“Bank of Ghana (BoG) as we speak today, for the past two years – they are to report to Parliament twice in a year as part of the oversight – BoG has not been here and yet it collapses people’s businesses on account of non-compliance...”



Adongo further observed the government is using the controversial E-levy to divert attention from the ailing economy but the approval of the E-levy does not lie in the mouth of the President.



“We haven’t seen any determination on the side of the Majority. This government has shown that it cannot hold a divided country together. You are not a government that can get the buy-in of Ghanaians on a policy. The approval of the E-levy is not determined at the Jubilee house,” he stated.



Background

On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the finance minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister outlined a number of modifications to the Bill and announced that the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.