This government is borrowing as though there is no end – Pianim

Economist and NPP stalwart, Mr. Kwame Pianim

The Akufo-Addo administration is currently borrowing as though there is no tomorrow, an Economist and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Mr. Kwame Pianim, has said.

He accused Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of badly managing the economy and also plunging the country into debt.



Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 with host Berla Mundi on Wednesday, December 221, he said “COVID-19 should have taught us that cut your coat according to your cloth. There is no father Christmas.



” This government is borrowing as if there is no end. Somebody has to pay for it. If you take a bond, I am not going to pay for it, my grandchildren are going to pay for it.”



Making a projecting for the next year, he said “You managed to divide the country in a way it has never been so divided. Fisticuffs in Parliament, who is going to listen to you?

” Every parliamentarian, every foot soldier of the party wants to show how strong he is for the party by being macho, we don’t need that. We want jaw jawing.



Asked about his view on whether or not Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has managed the economy better, he answered “No, he hasn’t done a good job, he is over-borrowing, we are not getting value for money.



Mr. Painim also rejected the E-levy proposal in the budget statement for the 2022 fiscal year.



“There is so much money you tap into, don’t go and touch technology,” he said.