This year's festive season will be dry' - Ato Forson

Minority spokesperson for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson

32 categories of items will no longer be granted special discounts

This is to generate more revenue



But Ato Forson has said Ghanaians cannot afford commodities on the market due to the reversal of the 50% benchmark value policy



Minority spokesperson for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has averred that this year's yuletide will not be an enjoyable one.



He attributed the yet-to experience dry festive season to the removal of the 50% benchmark value policy on 32 categories of items.



Cassiel Ato Forson said the cost of commodities will shoot up due to the removal of the special discount.

The removal of this special discount on goods at the ports was approved by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget statement in parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



Cassiel Ato Forson further questioned government's decision to scrap the payment of road tolls and introduce the taxation of mobile money.



He said the Minority in Parliament will not agree to this new directive because it compounds the burden of Ghanaians.



"How do you remove road toll to tax the already burdened Ghanaian on mobile monies? We want to send this fair warning to our brothers on the majority side that we shall not agree with their intentions to tax the poor Ghanaian," he quizzed.



"In fact, this is going to be one of the worst Christmas ever in this country as prices of commodities are going to skyrocket with the removal of 50% benchmark values on essential products," Mr Ato Forson added.

Sugar, noodles, palm oil, roofing sheets, toilet paper, facial tissue and towel, chocolates, Portland cement, clinker and mosquito coil are some of the items that will no longer have special discounts on them.



Others are vehicles, ceramic tiles, aluminium products, cartons, textiles, fruit juices, among others.



