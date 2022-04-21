'Those against my Ada salt contract do not love Ghana' – McDan

Electrochem has secured a 15-year lease for salt mining at Ada

Salt project offering jobs to over 1000 youth, McDan

This contract has nothing to do with politics, McDan



Electrochem secures 15-year lease for salt mining at Ada



Businessman Daniel Nii McKorley (MacDan) has stated that the salt mining contract awarded to one of his companies, Electrochem Ghana Limited, is one that would provide jobs for 1000 youth in the Ada community thus does not deserve bad publicity.



According to him, persons who are against the project do not love Ghana.



Electrochem Ghana Limited has secured a 15-year lease for salt mining in a bid to leverage the resources available in the salt mining sector to grow the economy.

Speaking in a TV3 documentary, Dr. Mc Korley said “This contract has nothing to do with politics, it is all about development. Right now, as we speak over 200 youth are working in this concession, they will make money at the end of the day, and they will be off the streets."



“Anybody who is really against this project or who wants to give bad publicity about this project, I don’t think the person loves Ghana."



“Which project will you get like this, which is going to employ 1000 youths in this community and you give it bad publicity? Then you don’t love Ghana," he narrated.



According to McDan, he is about to pump about a 106million dollars in the first phase of the project adding that the jobs Ghanaians lament about are here thereby calling on all to support its growth.



“Every time we are crying that we need jobs, the job had arrived and because of somebody’s selfish interest, you will give bad publicity about this project. Then what about me the investor who is about pumping 106million dollars in the first phase of this project?”