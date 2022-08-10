Three SME’s win $1,000 dollars each to support their start-ups

One of the winners receiving her prize

Three small and medium enterprises in the Northern Region have won $1,000 grant each in business support and development competition for start-ups in the area.

Timoya Farms- a rice farm that looks to introduce irrigation farming as a way to produce quality locally made rice and Eter’Artnity, a startup that leverages the poor disposal of electronic waste to create art pieces came first and second respectively while Demipearl Company Limited, an agro-processing startup came third in the competition organized by Tamale-based Innovative ecosystem development company, HOPin Academy, with support from Bidragtil Ghana.



Eight start-ups participated in the competition which saw a three-member panel of judges study their business ideas. The top three were adjudged to have presented the best ideas that needed support.



It also seeks to provide budding entrepreneurs with expert-led training in key areas such as bookkeeping, sales, and marketing, product and processes, and sustainability.



Speaking to the media in Tamale, MacCarthy Mac-gbathy, the Executive Director of HOPin Academy said he was happy that 60 percent of the participants in the training were females.



“The just-ended incubation had over 60% of participants as females, a conscious effort taken by HOPin to increase female participation in programs of this kind in the Northern region,” he said.

He explained that even though 18 people participated in the training, they were put into eight groups to form start-up teams and then develop their own business ideas for the competition.



Mr. Mac-gbathy said the target of the incubation program was to help in sustaining small-scale businesses in the Northern Region which he noted will go a long way to reduce rural-urban migration in the area.



He said the organisation was established to help the vulnerable in society through innovation and entrepreneurship, hence its focus on helping reduce youth unemployment.



Mr. Mac-gbathy said the beneficiaries were drawn from the agriculture, waste management, and smart city sectors.



He said that “participants were trained in, bookkeeping, business contract, sales and marketing, product design process, product life cycle, organizational structure, blogging, and web design to enhance their businesses”.