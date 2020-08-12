Press Releases

Three orphanages receive support to fight coronavirus

Friends and family of Michael Amoako have donated to three orphanages

Friends and family of Michael Amoako, based in the United States of America, have donated several essential food and toiletry to three orphanages.

The donation forms part of an effort to help mitigate the plight of the vulnerable during this COVID -19 pandemic, and to show their support and pride for their motherland Ghana.



The items worth 5,000 dollars include masks, sanitisers, soaps, detergents and diapers. The orphanages include Teshie Children’s Home, Save Them Young Mission (Tema) and Village of Hope (Gomoa Fetteh).



Ms. Irene Neequaye, the Local Organizer of the Group in a presentation said they responded to the needs of the orphanages, when they contacted them during the COVID-19 pandemic.



She said the Group quickly mobilized resources through an online campaign in one week to support these vulnerable Children.





"The items being presented were purchased from local vendors to support the local economy as well" she said.



She emphasized the need to support the vulnerable during such trying times and called on other socially conscious Groups to emulate this gesture.



Coordinator and lead fundraiser for the Group, Mr. Michael Adu Amoako, said “We were raised up to care for each other and that sense of responsibility has never left us."



He said through the gesture "we in the diaspora want to foster a sense of ones and continue instilling these principles of togetherness between the diasporan community and communities within our motherland, Ghana.”



He expressed gratitude to numerous persons, who rallied behind him to raise funds to support the orphanages.

Source: FFMA

