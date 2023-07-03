Thriving private sector tied to working public institutions – SIGA boss

Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director-General of SIGA

Building a robust private sector to cushion the nation’s sustainable growth aspirations is hinged on a functional public sector with high-performing state enterprises and institutions, Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), has said.

Speaking at the 13th Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards in Accra, the astute diplomat and entrepreneur indicated that Ghana’s public sector plays significant role in the development of private businesses, but a lot could be achieved with the public enterprises spearheading the country’s industrialisation agenda.



“For the private sector to really serve as the engine of growth, the public sector also has a role to play. That’s why SIGA is creating that development superhighway in order for the private sector and entrepreneurship to thrive,” he told the business community.



According to Ambassador Boateng, other jurisdictions that have viable private businesses contributing significantly to growth of their economies were able to achieve that on the back of solid public institutions and enterprises unlike the situation in Ghana where the public sector is solely focused on job creation.



“Unless the public sector works, private sector development in this country will be affected. The upstream of every business is very important and that has to be created by government,” the SIGA boss added.



Organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, this year’s awards recognised over forty-four seasoned entrepreneurs and corporate executives drawn from various sectors of the economy.

Most Promising Corporate CEO of the Year Award 2022, Mr. Brent Nartey, Managing Director – Engen Ghana Limited; Outstanding Corporate CEO of the Year Award 2022–Banking and Finance Sector, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana Ltd.; Outstanding Corporate CEO of the Year 2022–Print Media Services, Mr. Ato Afful, Managing Director, Graphic Communications Group; Outstanding Corporate CEO of the Year Award 2022–Medical Laboratory Services, Dr. Paul Sekyere-Nyantakyi, Chief Executive Officer, MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana Ltd.; and Outstanding Country Director of the Year 2022, Ms. Rosy Fynn, Country Director – Mastercard Foundation Ghana.



Outstanding Corporate CEO of the Year Award 2022-–Airline Services, Ms. Catherine Wesley, Country Manager, Emirates Airline Ghana; Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year Award 2022–Business Development Services, Mrs. Jemima Oware, Registrar of Companies, Office of the Registrar of Companies;



Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year Award 2022–Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Services, Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer – Ghana Enterprises Agency; Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year Award 2022–Trade and Export Development Sector, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Export Promotion Authority; and Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year Award 2022– Shipping and Logistics Development Services, Ms. Benonita Bismarck, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Shippers’ Authority.



Outsanding Public Services CEO of the Year 2022–Industrial Development Services, Ambassador Michael Ocquaye Jnr, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Free Zones Authority; Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year 2022—Digital Information Technology Sector, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah, Chief Executive Officer, National Identification Authority; Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year—Business and Investment Development Services, Mr. Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Office, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year 2022—Petroleum Storage and Transportation Sector, Mr. Edwin Provencal, Chief Executive Officer, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd.; and Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year 2022, Vehicle and Transport Services, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Chief Executive Officer, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year Award 2022–Power and Energy Sector, Mr. Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, Managing Director, Electricity Company of Ghana; Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year Award 2022, Mr. Sammy Awuku, Director-General, National Lottery Authority; Outstanding Public Service Female Personality of the Year 2022, Mrs. Delese Darko, Chief Executive Officer, Food and Drugs Authority; Outstanding Public Service Leadership Award 2022, Ing. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Service, Office of Local Government Service; and Outstanding Public Service Personality of the Year 2022, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director-General, Social Security and National Insurance Trust.

The award for Overall Best Public Service CEO of the Year 2022 went to Dr. Ben K.D Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company while that for Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 was scooped by Mr. Michael Asiedu, Founder/CEO of Rebirth Travel and Tours. Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 was won by Dr. Amankwa Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Image Broadcasting Limited while Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 went to Mr. Er Nikkesh Neel, Chief Executive Officer of Lambodra Group.



Other winners were Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022—Pharmaceutical Sector, Mr. Kofi-Addo Agyekum, Chief Executive Officer, Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd.; Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022, Ms. Elinam Horgle, Deputy Managing Director, J.K Horgle Transport Company Ltd.; Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 – Electronics and Home Appliances Retail Sector, Mr. Charles Antwi-Boahen, Chief Executive Officer, Kab-Fam Ghana Ltd.; Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022– Paper Tissue Sector, Mr. Jade Skaf, Director, Delta Paper Mill Ltd.; Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022—Telecoms Sector, Mrs. Funmi Lamptey, Managing Director, Telesol Ltd.; and Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022–Shipping, Logistics and Freight Forwarding Sector, Mrs. Linda Vasnani, Chief Operating Officer, Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd.



Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022—Confectionery Sector, Mr. Dany Skaf, Operations Director, Alpha Industries Ltd.; Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022—Healthcare and Diagnostics Services, Mr. Bernard Joseph; Chief Executive Officer, Sunshine Healthcare Ltd.; Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022—Real Estate Development Sector, Dr. Bright Adom, Group Chief Executive Officer, Adom Group of Companies; Outstanding Managing Director of the Year 2022, Mr. Nazem Khaled Karoum, Chairman/Managing Director, Samir Group of Companies; Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022—Power and Energy Sector, Mr. Pankaj Bhati, Chairman/Managing Director, AlphaTND Ltd.; Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Mr. Pawan Aidasani, Chief Executive Officer, Jay Kay Industries and Investments Ltd.; Overall Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Mrs. Sonya Sadhwani, Group Executive Director, Melcom Group; and Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, Executive Chairman, B5 Plus Group, Ghana.



Three accomplished entrepreneurs, namely: Mr. Jalal Kalmoni, Group Chairman of the Kalmoni Group; Mr. Joseph Horgle, Founder /Chairman of J.K Horgle Transport; Mr. Marc Skaf, Executive Chairman of Delta Paper Mill Ltd. and Alpha Industries Ltd., were recognised with Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time Awards for the Year 2022.



The award for Outstanding Ambassador of the Year 2022 went to H.E Maher Kheir, Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps while the Lifetime Achievement Award—Public Service was presented to Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, Office of the President.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







