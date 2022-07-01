Timely publication of State Ownership Reports critical to economy – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Public Enterprises League Table launched

Sanctions to be applied on State Entities that flout regulations – Bawumia



PELT to promote innovation in public enterprises management – Joseph Cudjoe



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has underscored the importance and role of State Entities in the development of the Ghanaian economy.



He asserted that although the success story of State Entities has not been encouraging over years, the Akufo-Addo administration has since 2017 seen some improvements due to measures set in place which are beginning to yield results.



Speaking at the maiden Public Enterprises League Awards night in Accra on June 30, the vice president said recent interest in specified entities is due to transparency and facts surrounding these relevant agencies.

He however stressed the timely publication of the State Ownership Reports which has improved over the years.



“We had entities that had not presented audited accounts over a long period. While stating this however, I would like admit that there are still several non-complying entities when it comes to financial reporting.”



“I would like to also state that relative to timely financial reporting, the honeymoon is long over and severe sanctions will follow from now onwards for those who fail to meet required deadlines as specified in the law. The state must generate beneficial economic and social outcome from its investments in these entities, and the efforts made to improve reporting,” Dr Bawumia said.



He further called for the adoption of digital technology to make reporting much easier and seamless going forward.



He said the support for innovation of the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) will provide a pathway for recognising well performing boards, CEOs and their management.

“It is my wish that the Public Enterprises League Table the gold standard for recognizing Specified Entities whose responsiveness and performance would be open for all to see.”



The Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, who is also the main brain behind the awards, remarked in his address that this is part of measures seeking to address an old age problem among public enterprises.



These enterprises, he explained, have been impacted by high indebtedness, loss-making, non-performances and collapses of state entities dating as far back as independence.



The minister said the deployment of various policy decisions has so far resulted in the restructuring of state entities geared towards industrial corporate and institutional growth to create expansion of the economy for job creation.



"The President’s to vision to solve problems of the public enterprises is what led to establish SIGA to represent government’s interest and oversight the state enterprises to deliver the results we desire."

“Currently we are strengthening the current performance contract management regime, which hitherto was just a routine. We are also developing the State Ownership Policy, a document which will enable us deploy investment portfolio management strategies to ensure that each of the entities deliver the results we all desire,” he added.



The PELT is envisaged to promote innovation in the management of the public enterprises.



The League Table is expected to trigger a derived motivation on the part of the boards and CEOs who seek to solve the problems of the public enterprises – high indebtedness, loss making, inefficiencies, low innovation, lack of research and development.



